Lacson: Politics, Special Treatment in Abu Sayyaf Leader's 'Arrest' Can Lead to No-Win Situation vs Terrorism

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/08/15/lacson-politics-special-treatment-in-asg-leaders-arrest-can-lead-to-no-win-situation-vs-terrorism/

Politics and terrorism may be a deadly mix as neither has logic or reason, Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson said Saturday.

"Huwag naman sana. Pag pinaghalo ang pulitika at terorismo, talo lahat tayo. Why? Politics has no logic and terrorism has no reason," Lacson, who sponsored the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 in the Senate, said in a post on his Twitter account.

"We had sent the right message to the world that we mean business against terrorism with tough legislation in the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. But we could be sending the wrong message if we allow politics into the mix, as in the case of Susukan," added Lacson, who chairs the Senate's Committee on National Defense and Security.

Lacson cited news reports that Abu Sayyaf leader Abduljihad Susukan was at the center of a "surrender deal" reportedly brokered by Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari. The Abu Sayyaf is a proscribed terrorist organization in the Philippines.

Police arrested Susukan at Misuari's house Thursday night, days after Misuari - to whom Susukan reportedly "surrendered" as early as April - got past security forces in bringing Susukan to Davao City from Jolo.

Susukan, who was brought to Camp Crame for processing Saturday morning, is the subject of several warrants of arrest, reportedly for crimes including murder and kidnapping. Malaysians and Chinese were among the victims of his crimes. Misuari is President Rodrigo Duterte's special economic envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.