Dispatch from Crame No. 877:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Comment on the Fake News vs Sen. Risa Hontiveros

8/15/20

I deplore, in the strongest terms, the barrage of fake news against Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

This latest smear campaign versus my dear colleague and fellow human rights defender only shows that the fake news industry in this country, with paid purveyors acting as agents of vested interests and sinister forces, continues to thrive. Hindi marunong magpahinga ang mga bayarang elementong ito, may pandemya man o wala.

A vicious head of state with propensity to lie and distort facts, and vilify others at whim and without remorse, indeed inspires a formidable breed of shameless defamers.

We, the pro-democracy forces, must not relent in fighting these enemies of Truth. Kailanman, hindi dapat manaig ang kasinungalingan at kabaluktutan!

We are with you Sen. Risa...