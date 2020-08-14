Press Release

August 14, 2020 Statement/ Response of Sen. Francis Tolentino regarding PRRD's decision to defer opening of classes on Oct 5 "I thank President Duterte and Secretary Briones for the timely postponement of the school opening from August 24,2020 to October 2020, as it addresses the relevant health issues , DepEd preparedness, parents' livelihoods and other interconnectivity concerns. Republic Act No 11480 provides the President the flexibility to do the same. Listening to the voices of other sectors especially the parents, teachers and the LGUs paved the way for this appropriate and humane decision. The extra days given DepEd should enable them to prepare more sustainably given the critical situation we are all in." - Statement/Response of Senator Francis Tolentino, regarding PRRD's decision to defer opening of classes on October 5, 2020.