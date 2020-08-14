SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS SA PAGTAAS NG BILANG NG COVID-19 SA MAHIGIT 150,000

Walang pagbagal sa transmission ng COVID-19.

Mula sa datos ng DOH, ang reported cases sa bansa para sa first half ng Agosto ay mas mataas pa sa reported cases sa buong buwan ng Hulyo. Ang reported cases sa bansa sa nakaraang 14 araw ay mas mataas pa sa total number of reported cases sa unang anim na buwan ng taon!

Mas ngayon kinakailangan ang medikal at makataong solusyon para tumugon sa community transmission. We need the IATF to convene an emergency meeting and check with public health experts, epidemiologists, and frontliners on their recommendations to immediately slow down the transmission of the virus. Hindi pwedeng lockdown lang.

Sa mga areas sa bansa na tinitingnan nating hotspot, sikapin nating magkaroon ng libreng pooled testing, lalo na sa mga at-risk at mahihirap na komunidad. Kailangan ding suportahan ng DOH ang mga LGUs sa pagdeploy ng mas maraming contact tracing teams. Mahalaga ring fully implementend ang mga proteksyon at suporta para sa mga frontliners, hospital-based at community-based care.

The government needs to accept recommendations from public health experts, doctors and nurses, frontliners, and epidemiologists. Let them steer our COVID-19 response. Hindi pwedeng balat-sibuyas ang gobyerno sa mga suhestyon ng mga eksperto.

Please see attached covid-cases graph