Press Release

August 14, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF CLASS OPENING FOR SY 2020-2021 Considering the uncertainties we face amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, invoking Republic Act No. 11480, which amends our old school calendar law (RA 7797), to move class opening to October 5 is the most prudent course of action. This is a tough decision to make but the safety of our teachers, learners, personnel and their families should be our utmost priority. Between now and October 5, it is crucial that preparations continue to fine-tune all aspects of the Basic-Education-Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP). These include the completion of self-learning modules, improving our radio and television-based education programs, and other alternative learning modalities. Another crucial point I would like to emphasize is to give teachers assurance in terms of their welfare and health care needs, especially if they fall ill to the coronavirus. The success of the BE-LCP's roll-out depends on the confidence that we inspire among our teachers by upholding their welfare. Lastly, we need to stretch our efforts to reach more than four million learners who are at risk of becoming out-of-school children and youth. Ang higit na mahalaga ay maipagpatuloy natin ang pagbibigay ng dekalidad na edukasyon para sa mga mag-aaral sa isang ligtas at mabisang paraan.