Press Release

August 13, 2020 On B. Braun Avitum's Claims on SEC Registration More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/08/13/on-b-braun-avitums-claims-on-sec-registration/ The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a certification which I read during last week's hearing that B. Braun Avitum Dialysis Center Inc is not registered as a corporation. Unless they show their documents to the contrary and validated by SEC, I will have to stand by the government agency's issued document. Having said that, I also read into the records of the Committee of the Whole the SEC registration of B. Braun Medical Supplies Inc. Nevertheless, nothing can justify the release of funds in the aggregate amount of at least P45 million to B. Braun Avitum Dialysis Center Inc. that has not catered to a single COVID-19 patient and with such record speed, compared to more deserving HCIs, especially government hospitals catering to COVID patients which up to now have not received any payment in relation to PhilHealth Circular 2020-0007, which is its specific intent and purpose.