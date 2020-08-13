Questions for the "Big Elephant" on the PhilHealth Mess

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III was the "big elephant" that was not present at the first two hearings of the Committee of the Whole regarding PhilHealth's unbridled corruption. Hopefully we will see him next Tuesday.

When he appears on Tuesday, I'll ask him, being the incumbent ex-officio chairman of PhilHealth, the following questions:

1. Who was present during the shouting match in their last board meeting that effectively triggered these new controversies?

2. Why has he kept very quiet in spite of all the anomalies being openly discussed with so many unanswered questions involving highly questionable transactions by PhilHealth?

3. Most importantly, what does he intend to do or recommend to the President?

For Secretary Duque as the top honcho of PhilHealth, it is only appropriate that he address these queries.