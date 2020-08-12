Rx to PhilHealth: Post IRM releases in website, "which can be done without pricey IT software"

How to make Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) releases transparent and open to scrutiny? Post them in the PhilHealth website, which requires no expensive IT software to do.

Enumerate the basic data: amount, date of release, recipient institutions and their facility capacity, liquidated amount, and the number of member beneficiaries. No fancy graphics. Readable cut-and-paste ledgers will do. Poverty of ideas and funds is not an excuse in failing to upload data which a millennial can easily do.

Kung gusto ninyo ng magandang social media cards in periodically reporting out the highlights of IRM, this land is overpopulated with young people who can do the design.

Need an example? Go to the DBM website. There are tens of thousands of pages of budget documents going back more than a decade which are banked there.

Bring these data out in the open because sunlight is the best disinfectant, and the antidote to the ingrained palakasan in the release of the IRM.