Youth gives us hope in time of COVID: Pangilinan

"Today we are celebrating International Youth Day in the middle of a COVID pandemic.

All throughout history and all throughout the world, young people have fueled anti-colonial and anti-dictatorship revolutions, defined fashion and music trends, and driven technological and economic growth.

Kaya kahit pilit tayong pinadadapa ng laganap na kagutuman, kawalang-trabaho, sakit, kamatayan, at pagpapabaya o pang-aabuso ng mga nasa kapangyarihan, may pag-asa dahil sa kabataan.

The youth -- with their immense energy, daring, and capacity to learn -- have always led the way. 'Ika nga nila, the seeds break the earth loose to grow. 'Yan ang kabataan: binhing bitbit ang liwanag at lakas para umusbong at lumago ang pagbabago."