STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE MURDER OF NDFP CONSULTANT RANDY ECHANIS

Si Ka Randall, 72, nasa bahay lang niya noong Lunes, may medical treatment. Pinasok ang bahay. Natagpuan siyang patay dahil sa mga saksak. Kinabukasan, inagaw ng PNP mula sa pamilya ang bangkay at dinampot ang paralegal na nagbabantay nito.

Ano ngayon ang terorismo?

I worked with Ka Randall on the peace panels, me for government, he for the NDF. Such a gentle person, while a fighter. Nakakaiyak, nakakagalit. This is cold-blooded murder.

There should be an independent investigation led by the CHR with the full cooperation of the PNP. Dapat may managot. There can be no peace without justice.

Hustisya para kay Ka Randall!

