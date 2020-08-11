Karumal-dumal na pagpatay at pagnakaw sa bangkay ni Randy Echanis, imbestigahan: Pangilinan

"We condemn the savage murder of NDFP consultant and peasant leader Randy Echanis and his neighbor Louie Tagapia.

It's incomprehensible how anybody can carry out such brutality to a 72-year-old helpless man, who is also a peace adviser.

As allegations that the police may be involved, we call on the National Bureau of Investigation to get into the scene and begin a fair and impartial probe.

Releasing a truthful account of the murder, including pertinent details would be a credible first step into the investigation.

We also call on the PNP to respect the dead and his family by releasing his remains. Whatever evidence that is needed should have been gathered at the crime scene, if the police has diligently done its duty, and not when the dead is in the coffin in front of his grieving loved ones."