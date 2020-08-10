Press Release

August 10, 2020 Senators mourn deaths of Dirty Harry, Kuya Eddie Senators mourn the death of former Manila mayor and Sen. Alfredo Lim, who passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Lim wore many hats as a public servant, from being a police chief of the city of Manila to senator from 2004 to 2007 and as a long term mayor of Manila (1992-1998 and 2007-2013). Lim was appointed director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in 1989 and as Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in 2000. "My condolences to the family of former Sen. Alfredo Lim. He was a staunch advocate of peace and order and a foundation for the progress of the people. He risked his life and limb when called upon by his Commander-in-Chief," Sotto said. "We salute him for his life of service," Sotto added. Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri expressed his admiration for Lim, who he called a "public servant to the bone." According to Zubiri, Lim had a clear political vision and had the will to get things done. "He was a true man of action. Whether he was serving as police officer, senator, cabinet secretary, or Manila mayor, he was consistent in his work toward peace, order, and justice -- so much so that we all came to regard him as our very own Dirty Harry," Zubiri said. He said Lim had dedicated much of his life to Manila City and did everything in his power to turn his vision of a clean and crimeless Manila into a reality. "Mayor Lim may be gone, but Manila will always be a testament to everything he stood for," Zubiri said. Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid likewise expressed his grief over Lim's death. Lapid lamented that due to the pandemic, Lim's friends couldn't visit him and bid him a proper farewell. "I will always bring with me the memories we had together during the 13th Congress. We were good friends but even as we were both senators, I called him Mayor because of his love for the people. Lapid said Lim was a good man and they valued and heeded his advices. "We are extremely saddened with the passing of our beloved and well respected party mate, former Senator and Mayor Fred Lim," said Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III. "Through his support for PDP Laban, he became a true friend of mine. We will certainly miss his words of wisdom, advice, friendship, and support. Rest in peace my friend," he added. Sen. Sonny Angara tweeted his condolences for Lim. He said Lim was one of the few senators who sent relief goods to our province, Aurora, when it was battered by successive typhoons. On Aug. 4, another senator bade farewell to the world. Broadcaster and former Sen. Edgardo "Eddie" Ilarde was 85. He was host to the popular variety shows Student Canteen and Swerte Sa Siyete. According to Sotto, Ilarde was a pioneer broadcaster who served as a bridge between radio and television and in the political life of our nation. "He returned to radio and his voice will forever remind us that love of country never ends. Goodbye Kuya Eddie," Sotto said. Zubiri said Ilarde was the one and only Kuya Eddie who people could only aspire to become as ubiquitous and influential as he was during his heyday when he dominated the airwaves as a broadcaster. "He was not just a host, he defined our idea of one. Articulate, incisive, but never self-serious. His voice earned the nation's trust and confidence," Zubiri said. "We have lost a senator, a congressman, an assemblyman, and a pioneering voice in Philippine media, but his legacy will continue," he added. Sen. Francis Pangilinan also expressed his regret over the death of Ilarde, who was a Liberal Party president. While he did not serve the same term as Ilarde, Pangilinan said the former broadcaster often visited his office. He said Ilarde persuaded him to join the latter's music album Famous "Singers" and made him to sing his favorite song "If I keep my heart out of sight." Lapid said Ilarde was a hard-working person who served his country as a councilor, congressman and as senator. "Thank you very much for your service to the country and for your friendship, Eddie," Lapid said. Ilarde had served as senator from 1970 to 1972.