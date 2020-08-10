Press Release

August 10, 2020 Bong Go: task force to cleanse and cure PhilHealth from systemic corruption, revive ailing state insurer to be able to successfully implement UHC law Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in an interview on Sunday, August 9, echoed and reiterated President Rodrigo Duterte's determination to put an end to deeply rooted and systemic corruption in government, particularly within state insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). Earlier, Go, who is also chair of the Senate Committee on Health, enjoined all agencies of government to cooperate and support the efforts of the recently created task force. He explained that this was created to focus on alleged irregularities in the PhilHealth, but eventually can also cover other agencies plagued with deeply rooted and systemic issues of corruption. "Kaya nga po Task Force ang binuo. This will be a focused and targeted whole-of-government approach to fight corruption. Magtutulungan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno para linisin at gamutin ang sirang sistema na nababalot ng corruption," Go explained. The Senator explained that since the newly formed task force, headed by the Department of Justice, may invite and seek assistance from other agencies including the Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit, Office of the Executive Secretary, and the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, it will have "more teeth" to "bite-off' the systemic corruption in government. "Pwede naman ma-invite natin kahit ang mga independent bodies na tumulong sa kampanyang ito. After all, iisa ang hangarin natin sa iisang gobyerno natin---ang tuluyang matuldukan ang korapsyon," Go also said. He believed that the participation or support in the work of the task force of independent bodies does not diminish or compromise their independence in any way. "The task force may simply orchestrate the efforts of various agencies with a single mandate to eradicate deep-seated and systemic corruption using a focused and targeted approach," the Senator further explained. According to Go, the task force is mandated to investigate, conduct lifestyle check, audit, recommend suspension, prosecute and file charges, and put in jail those responsible for these anomalies. "Sabi ng Pangulo, kailangan mayroon talagang isang task force na may ngipin, at 'yung ngipin na ito dapat mangangagat talaga ito, talagang tatalab mismo. Kasi kung walang ngipin itong Task Force na ito, walang katapusan ito. At ang sabi ng Pangulo, hindi raw s'ya titigil na lalabanan ang korapsyon," Go said. Go earlier asked the Task Force to effectively 'bite-off' systemic corruption in government as he emphasized that the Duterte Administration will intensify the fight against corruption towards last stretch of term. "In the next two years, sabi niya 'magwawala' daw siya. Ibig sabihin ng 'magwawala' daw siya, gagawin niya ang lahat, sasagasaan niya ang dapat sagasaan, gagawin niya ang lahat para sa Pilipino po," he added. "Gaya ng sinabi ko kanina, bawat piso ay mahalaga sa bawat Pilipino. Talagang dapat walang masayang. Dapat totohanin natin (na matitigil ang corruption). 'Yung ngipin, nandiyan sa mga miyembro ng Task Force. Dapat kagatin n'yo talaga.... Gamitin n'yo pangkagat para madala," he added. Meanwhile, the Senator also reiterated that funds of PhilHealth should benefit all Filipinos despite corruption scandals plaguing the agency. He urged PhilHealth to continue to fulfill its mandate and ensure the proper implementation of the Universal Health Care Law despite the issues it is facing. "Hindi lang po COVID-19 ang inaasikaso ng Philhealth, marami naman na mga kababayan natin na hindi naman infected ng COVID-19, subalit patuloy na kailangang humihingi ng tulong upang magpagamot," Go explained. "Kasama na dito ang karaniwang sakit bago pa man dumating ang COVID-19 sa bansa, katulad ng kidney problem, tuberculosis, cancer, muscular diseases, diabetes at dengue," he added. The Senator reiterated that under the Universal Healthcare (UHC) Law, the state insurer should provide assistance to all Filipinos whether they are COVID-19 patients or not. "Ang pinakamahalaga ay nakakaabot po sa mga kababayan ang mga pangangailangan na para sa kanila at ang perang binabayaran nila. Lahat po tayo ay miyembro po ng Philhealth, lahat po ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng Philhealth at mabigay po sana sa kanila ang services na dapat sa kanila," he added. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Go earlier said that he had spoken with the Department of Finance and Department of Budget and Management and urged them to help PhilHealth in the implementation of the UHC Law given that collections of contributions are dwindling. "'Yung Universal Health Care law po ay hindi ako papayag na hindi ma-fully implement po ito. In fact, ilang beses na po akong sumali sa pagpupulong ng mga economic managers ng Pangulo at 'yan po ang aking ipinapakiusap na ma-fully implement po itong UHC," Go said. He added that it is unacceptable for the agency to deny Filipino patients of assistance given the current corruption issues. "Kasi hindi po katanggap-tanggap na pupunta ang pasyente sa ospital at sasabihan na 'Pasensya na po wala na pong pondo ang Philhealth.' Eh, paano kung sagutin kayo ng taumbayan, 'Eh, ninanakaw n'yo nga eh!'" he asserted. "Hindi po katanggap-tanggap na tatanggihan ang pasyente, ito ang panahon na litong-lito ang ating mga kababayan, wala silang malapitan minsan nangungutang pa para may maibayad lang po sa kanilang hospital bill. Huwag po natin hayaang umabot ang puntong 'yan, pagtulungan natin ito sugpuin ang korapsyon up to ma-fully implement po ang UHC," he added.