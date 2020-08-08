Press Release

August 8, 2020 On Some PhilHealth Officials' Non-Attendance at the Senate's Aug. 11 Hearing More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/08/08/on-some-philhealth-officials-non-attendance-at-the-senates-aug-11-hearing/ Their failure to attend Tuesday's hearing is their loss, not the Senate's, simply because they won't be there to respond to new issues to be brought up by resource persons and some new incriminating documents in our possession. Having said that, I wish PhilHealth President-CEO Morales well in his fight against the Big C. In all sincerity, I join his family in praying for his recovery. It is unfortunate that these new corruption issues have exploded at a time when his health condition is at a low point.