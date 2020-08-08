Press Release

August 8, 2020 Amid Beirut explosion incident, Bong Go urges government to protect welfare of Filipinos in crisis situations abroad; reiterates need for Department of Overseas Filipinos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go stressed the continuing need for comprehensive preparation and timely assistance for Filipinos in crisis situations abroad. This came after the disastrous, massive explosion in Beirut port in Lebanon. While Go expressed appreciation for the swift response of the Philippine Embassy in Beirut to the situation and request for assistance to Filipinos in Lebanon's capital, he pointed out the need to streamline public service delivery for Filipinos abroad as their needs are becoming more complex, urgent and complicated. "Bukod sa mga problemang hinaharap natin sa bansa, bigyang prayoridad rin natin ang pag-alaga sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan na apektado ng iba't ibang krisis sa ibang bansa, tulad ng nangyari sa Beirut," Go said. "Kailangan ng mas agarang serbisyo, lalong-lalo na sa distressed Filipinos," he further appealed. The Senator pointed out that the crises happening in other countries may result to more OFWs being compelled to return to the Philippines. Given this, concerned agencies must make sure that these affected overseas Filipinos are accounted for, provided immediate aid and, if necessary, be repatriated back home. "Siguraduhin po natin na mapoprotektahan ang mga Pilipino, kahit saan man sila sa mundo. Masakit mawalay sa kanilang mga pamilya ng ilang taon. Sa oras ng kanilang pangangailangan, dapat handa ang gobyerno na tulungan sila," Go stressed. According to Go, the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 as well as the Duterte Administration's National Security Policy are both cognizant of the need to protect the rights and promote the welfare of overseas Filipinos who constitute roughly ten per cent of the entire population of the Philippines. Recognizing the importance of ensuring the well-being of overseas Filipinos, given their vulnerability in far-away countries, both President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Go have been repeatedly calling for the establishment of a Department of Overseas Filipinos. "Kailangan ng isang maayos na departamento na lahat ng resources at serbisyo ay nasa isang bubong na lamang. Isang departamentong mabilis umaksyon at tunay na may malasakit," Go emphasized. Go previously explained that his Senate Bill 202 or the Department of Overseas Filipinos Act of 2019 seeks to systematically consolidate the mandates of different government agencies dealing with overseas Filipinos' concerns under a new department to be established. "Kung may iisang departamento na mamamahala sa pagprotekta ng kapakanan ng mga overseas Filipinos, mas mabilis tayong makakaresponde sa kanilang mga pangangailangan at hindi na rin po maguguluhan ang mga ito kung saang ahensya ba dapat lalapit," Go explained. Recently, there have been proposals from various government officials to retain the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration but put them under the new department as attached agencies. "Ang importante po ay mayroong iisang accountable, may in-charge, at may klarong mandato. Mas mapapadali rin ang koordinasyon ng mga ahensya at mas bibilis ang serbisyo sa mga overseas Filipinos, lalo na sa panahon ng krisis," he said. The Senator noted that agencies handling overseas Filipinos' concerns are currently scattered in several departments and offices which pose a challenge in the delivery of public services. Go said that a sole department that would streamline these services would greatly improve responsiveness especially in times of crises. Go also explained that the pandemic has highlighted the need for a department that can better respond to the needs of overseas Filipinos, with thousands already repatriated from abroad. To date, the Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated an estimated 100,000 overseas Filipinos so far. Go emphasized that reintegration services for returning overseas Filipinos, which is an integral part of the mandate of the proposed new department, must be prioritized to ensure that those who lost jobs and are forced to return home will be assisted through government livelihood and employment programs and other safety nets. "Dahil sa krisis, marami pong Pilipino ang napilitang umuwi. Bagama't masaya tayo na makakapiling na nila muli ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay, siguraduhin dapat ng gobyerno na mabigyan sila ng ikabubuhay dito upang masustentuhan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang pamilya," he urged. Several agencies have already given their comments on the said bill which Go filed last year. The House of Representatives has already passed its version of the measure last March 11 this year. Since the proposed measure establishing the new department is still pending legislation, Go committed to continue his support in enhancing the efforts of the DFA, Department of Labor and Employment, OWWA, POEA and other agencies in addressing the needs of migrant workers. "Makaaasa po kayo na palaging handang tumulong, magmalasakit at magserbisyo ang aking opisina sa lahat ng Pilipino sa loob at labas ng bansa," he assured.