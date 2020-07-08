Dispatch from Crame No. 873:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's on the Worsening PH Economy now in recession and the lowest performer in Southeast Asia

8/7/20

Pinapapili tayo - kalusugan o ekonomiya? I think not only that that is a false choice, but that it is intentionally misleading in the context of what real leadership and effective governance, or the lack of it, can do.

Pwede naman ibalanse, di ba? Basta ba may maayos at magaling na plano at namumuno.

If only there was or is a real, comprehensive health-centered strategy, repeated and prolonged lockdowns would have been avoided and our economy would not have taken such a beating.

And where is the President now, who is supposedly the over-all, and ideally, the only anti-pandemic Czar on top of the whole situation, 24/7? Back in Davao?

What are we to do now?!