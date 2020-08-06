Economy and Health: The Tightrope Act Caused by COVID-19

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/08/06/balancing-economy-and-health-on-the-pandemic-caused-recession-worsened-by-philhealth-corruption/

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the government in a very precarious situation as in a tightrope-like balancing act between the health and economic issues, which presents a no-win-all situation.

That is why it is revolting to discover so much unabated corruption in PhilHealth involving billions that could have been put into good use in adequately addressing at least the issue of health.

Having said that, I would like to believe, as often expressed by the country's economic managers, that we continue to benefit from our strong economic fundamentals which can pull us through this crisis, until such time that a vaccine that has guaranteed efficacy is finally developed to address the pandemic.