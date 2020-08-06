Press Release

August 6, 2020 Moratorium on Corruption: A Challenge to PhilHealth

Recent developments have given us a sneak peek into the extent of corruption at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I thus pose this challenge to the corrupt elements in PhilHealth: Declare a moratorium on corruption, at least during the pandemic. Who knows, they might actually learn that it feels good not to be corrupt, and thus develop an aversion to corruption. Having said that, I also encourage those in PhilHealth who fight corruption in their own little way - the officials and rank-and-file who continue to provide information and documents - not to tire of blowing the whistle on corruption, even if we may not immediately see the results of their acts. A corruption-free - and more importantly, corruption-averse - PhilHealth will not only ensure much-needed health benefits for all Filipinos in the long run. In the immediate term, it will ease the concerns of lawmakers, myself included, that the budget we pass for PhilHealth to do its job will not be lost to greed.