Press Release

August 6, 2020 Bong Go urges educ'l institutions to properly transition to flexible modes of learning and ensure that burden is not passed on to students Amid the current pandemic, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged the education sector to carefully consider the use of online platforms in facilitating education in the country and ensure that the burden that may result from the transition will not be passed on to students. "Schools and education officials must guide students in order for them to adjust to new modes of learning," Go said. "Siguraduhin natin na lahat ng mga estudyante ay mabibigyan ng pantay na oportunidad sa ilalim ng ating learning continuity plan in all levels of education," he added. During a Senate hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Go noted the consequences of the pandemic on education and expressed the need to look not only in the government's capability to adjust to these challenges but also the students' capability to respond to the new norm of education - the online platform. "Despite the current health crisis, our aim is to ease the burden for our students and also their families," he added. While the government offers free education in many state colleges and other vocational schools, Go lamented that many students are facing issues other than tuition fees that are intensified further due to the adverse socio-economic impact of the ongoing pandemic. "Marami pa rin sa ating mga mag-aaral ang mahihirap at naghahanap ng paraan para maitawid ang kanilang mga nagugutom na sikmura habang nag-aaral. Ano pa ngayong may pandemya na? Ibig sabihin, mas mahirap po ang sitwasyon ngayon," he said. "Sa gitna ng economic crisis na dulot ng COVID-19, aminin nating marami sa ating mag-aaral in the tertiary and higher education ay mga working students. Naghahanap-buhay sila para may pangtustos sa pang-araw araw na gastos," he further explained. Go urged concerned agencies to take these issues in consideration while trying to ensure that education continues despite the health crisis. "This is so that we can continue to improve our education system and bridge the gaps of learning without giving more stress mentally, emotionally and financially," Go added. The Senator reiterated his stand that no face-to-face traditional classes should be conducted while there is still no vaccine for COVID-19. "Iyan rin po ang stand ng ating Pangulo. Aanhin po natin ang another year level, kung magkakasakit naman ang mga bata? We all understand the importance of education. Yet, we must also remind ourselves that, above all, the right to live must be of utmost priority," Go said. "Huwag po natin biglain at pilitin, at baka naman dumugo. Kapag binigla natin ang pagbalik sa normal ng klase, buhay po ng mga bata ang itinataya natin. Kapag pinilit natin ang makabagong paraan ng online learning, duduguin rin ang estudyante kung hindi sila makapag-adjust ng maayos," he added. Go also repeated his earlier advice to provide flexible modes of learning with due consideration to health and safety protocols that must be followed so that students can continue their studies without being overburdened with the use of online platforms and not waste one school year. "Kaya palagi ko pong paalala sa DepEd, CHED, at iba pang ahensya sa sektor ng edukasyon: Pag-aralan po natin ng mabuti. Importante na makapag-aral pa rin ang mga bata, hindi masayang ang isang taon, pero sa paraan na hindi sila mapipilitang ma-expose sa sakit," said Go. "Sana naman po ay walang bumagsak na estudyante dahil kulang sa kagamitan, walang access sa teknolohiya, o hindi sapat ang kaalaman sa bagong modes of learning na maiimplementa ngayon. Kung tayo nga po sa Senado ay nahihirapan pa sa Zoom, tulad ngayon, napuputol-putol po ang ating connection, paano po sila - ang mga estudyante?" Go added. Go lamented the lack of access to stable internet connectivity as a challenge to every Filipino in transitioning to the 'new normal.' "Mas lalo po silang mahihirapan, kung tayo ay hirap na hirap sa online connection sa panahong ito. Kaya nga po nagalit ang ating Pangulo, dahil sa mabagal nating internet access. Kung tayo po ay nahihirapan sa online hearings, o nagiging biktima ng mabagal na internet, paano pa po sila?," Go said. "Marami pong mga estudyante ang walang laptop o internet access. Maraming estudyante ang mahihirap. Siguruhin natin na lahat ng mga estudyante natin ay mabibigyan ng pantay na oportunidad sa ilalim ng ating learning continuity plan in all levels of education," he added. Go also stressed the need to equip professors and teaching staff to be able to adapt to these new modes of teaching. He also said that the education sector must be ready to invest in technology, resources and training to enhance the state of education in the country despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.