Dispatch from Crame No. 872:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Further Comments on the renewed Push for Death Penalty

I am in full agreement with Sens. Gordon and Pangilinan when they assert that the proposed death penalty measure should not be a priority over the COVID-19 response and recovery plans. Sen. Gordon says, "why do we have to talk about this now?" Mismo! In fact, this issue should not be tackled at all.

To insist on taking up the proposed measure at this time is the height of insensitivity and foolhardiness. If anything, this proposal by Mr. Duterte to revive the death penalty debate betrays his utter lack of resolve in solving this COVID-19 crisis. A true leader would have nothing else in mind other than leading us through this pandemic.

Kung hindi kaya ni Duterte na pagtuunan ng pansin ang isyu ng COVID-19 at ekonomiya, mas mabuti pa na magresign na lang siya at hayaang iba na ang mamahala sa ating bansa.

Hinihikayat ko ang aking mga kasamahan sa Kongreso na mag-focus muna tayo sa kasalukuyang krisis. Hayaan na muna natin ang DOJ at PNP na gawin ang kanilang mandato laban sa krimen. Huwag natin ilihis ang pansin ng ating mga kababayan.

Huwag naman sana kayong mga maging sunud-sunuran sa lahat ng kagustuhan ni Duterte. Pwede ba, i-defy niyo naman siya paminsan-minsan!