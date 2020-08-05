Zubiri Statement on the Death of Sen. Eddie Ilarde

I join the nation in mourning the loss of our former Senator Edgardo U. Ilarde...our one and only Kuya Eddie.

People can only aspire to become as ubiquitous and influential as Eddie Ilarde was in his heyday, when he dominated the airwaves.

He was not just a host, he defined our idea of one. Articulate, incisive, but never self-serious,his voice earned the nation's trust and confidence.

His effortless ability to connect with audiences made him a fixture in millions of Filipinohomes, which were regularly tuned in to his numerous radio and television programs. This abilityto connect, to key in to the language of the people, also gained him their votes as he transitionedinto the realm of public service.

We have lost a senator, a congressman, an assemblyman, and a pioneering voice in Philippine media, but his legacy will continue.