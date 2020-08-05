|
Press Release
August 5, 2020
CLOSING REMARKS
At this point, I know that our education and training system is already under stress. But given the nature of the pandemic, I believe that all hands should be on deck. I think we need more consortium, more "bayanihan", if I may say, more sharing of resources and information, more Mbps, more subsidies.
Our experience in the Senate as we transitioned to online hearings has shown that the shift is difficult and presents a lot of challenges. Paano pa kaya ang hirap ng ating mga students and faculty?
The bottomline here is that we all need to be more creative and be more concerned with the plight of the more vulnerable and high-risk stakeholders: our students, teachers, and most especially, small private colleges and TVIs that are tuition-dependent.
That's why the presence of COTESCUP, with Sir Rene here, in this consultation is very crucial because teachers are the most important factor for the success of any learning modality. Sa akin po, number 1 ang competency ng mga teachers natin. Kahit problematic ang internet connectivity basta magaling ang mga teachers - may maayos training, may adequate support, mairaraos po natin ito. Kaso, karamihan po sa kanila nasa "floating status" at nakakaranas pa ng wage reduction. Kung ganyan po, babagsak din ang motivation nila kagaya ng ating narinig.
So, Tama po, hindi natin kailangang mamili sa pagitan ng buhay at edukasyon. Learning must continue but with careful consideration of the new realities brought by the pandemic.
I think we've covered a lot of issues today regarding the implementation of the ODL, the status of DICT's support to SUCs, the readiness of our HEIs to implement flexible learning and the financial challenges posed by the pandemic to private HEIs.
Before we end, allow me to highlight significant points that can help us in crafting legislation and help prepare higher education institutions and techvoc sector as we approach the opening of the academic year.
I should like to end on a more positive note and this is my personal belief: when it comes to digital skills or technological proficiency, malaki po ang advantage nating mga Pilipino d'yan.
You know, I served TESDA for more than 5 years and in those years, and in those years I was convinced that training is the key to help our people get back on their feet. Let's continue to learn on what can be done because we can't stop our movement now and we can't avoid new ways of learning but certainly we can only approach these challenges in the best possible way. And the choice is ours.
Wednesday, August 5