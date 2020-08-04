Tolentino backs increase in quota for female PNP officers, but wants discrimination addressed

Administration Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino expressed support to the measure increasing the quota requirement of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the recruitment of female law enforcers.

However, Tolentino insisted that discrimination within the ranks against policewomen must be addressed to maximize their full potential and promote equal opportunity in the organization.

Tolentino made this declaration during his interpellation of fellow administration lawmaker, Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1562 or an Act increasing the recruitment quota requirement of female PNP officers.

If passed into law, the measure will amend Republic Act No. 8551 or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998 to increase the recruitment quota for women from 10 percent to 15 percent.

After five years, the recruitment quota will be increased to 20 percent.

"There's really a need not just to open the doors for women, but to ensure that once the doors are open that there would be equality and non discriminatory practices within the organization," said Tolentino.

"This would ensure that the women police officers would be able to utilize and perhaps maximize their full potential as police officers," he added.

Tolentino said that there are existing studies and data reports indicating that female police officers have experienced discrimination in the workplace, particularly when it comes to job assignments and promotions.