Press Release

August 3, 2020 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the time out requested by the medical community We have high hopes that the continued dialogue between the medical community and the IATF will yield significant changes to the way we have been addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. This should have been done regularly considering they are the ones in the trenches, seeing how the disease is affecting our people first hand. Given their task of developing policy, the IATF should have been in constant communication with our medical community so that there is no disconnect between policy and practice. We welcome this development and we earnestly believe that the outcome of their consultations will produce more effective and strategic policies. Umaasa po tayo na ipatutupad ng IATF ang mga mungkahi ng ating medical community. Limang buwan na po tayong nasa ilalim ng quarantine, ngunit hanggang sa ngayon, tila reactive pa rin ang diskarte ng IATF. Patuloy po tayo sa pagsulong ng pagsasagawa ng epidemiological surveillance laban sa COVID-19, lalo na sa mga opisina at lugar-paggawa. Kasama rito ang regular, random testing sa mga piling empleyado upang mabawasan ang risk ng buong hanay ng mga manggagawa na mahawa sa sakit. Tinatawagan po natin muli ang DOLE na ipagpatuloy ang labor inspections na ginagawa nila upang siguruhin na pinatutupad ang mga minimum health standards sa mga opisina at lugar-paggawa.