Sen. Bong Revilla to Senate: Your remembrance, testimonials for Daddy will be etched in history

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. expressed his gratitude to his colleagues in the Senate for the remembrance, testimonials and tributes extended to his late father, former Sen. Ramon Revilla, Sr.

During his response after the adoption of SRN 459, "Resolution Expressing the Profound Sympathy and Sincere Condolences of the Senate of the Philippines on the Death of the Honorable Ramon B. Revilla, Sr., Former Senator (1992-2004), former Chairman of the Public Estates Authority, Movie Icon and Father of "Public Works Act," Bong Revilla stated that the recognition given to Revilla Sr.'s contributions and his unparalleled dedication for public service in and out of the Senate will keep his father's legacy alive.

"Ang inyong pagkilala sa mga nagawa ng aming ama, si Sen. Ramon B. Revilla Sr. ay nakakataba ng puso at nakapaghatid ng kapanatagan sa amin. We are truly grateful for the honors you and the Senate have given him. Thank you for you kindest words of remembrance and testimonials that will be etched in history. Ang aking ama ay nakilala bilang Agimat, pero ang totoo, ang taumbayan ang agimat niya," Revilla said.

The veteran legislator said that SRN 459 serves as testament of his father's legacy not just in the halls of the Senate chamber, but also in the lives of Filipinos.

"Bilang pasasalamat sa sinimulang serbisyo ni Senator Ramon Revilla, Sr., patuloy kong paglilingkuran ang taumbayan. As I have said before, my father is my hero. I can only aspire to live a full life as his, and leave behind a legacy to match what he has left," Revilla said.