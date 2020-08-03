Press Release

August 3, 2020 Sen. Revilla authors, sponsors S. No. 449 to pay tribute to late CEO, former diplomat Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. authored and sponsored Senate Resolution 449, "Expressing profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate of the Philippines on the death of Eduardo "Danding" M. Cojuangco, Jr., Chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corporation, former diplomat and public servant," who passed away on June 16. In his sponsorship speech, the veteran legislator remembered Cojuangco as a successful businessman and industrialist who led the expansion and diversification of San Miguel Corporation, considered as one of the biggest corporations in Southeast Asia, and one of the first companies to respond to the needs of the nation during the pandemic under the "Walang Iwanan" Bayanihan spirit. Revilla also recalled how Cojuangco served as a public servant in the local government of Tarlac, and represented the country in the international arena as its former diplomat. "As esteemed founder of one of the respected political parties in the country, he guided its members under the philosophy of touching upon and improving the lives of our people," he said. Bong Revilla also recalled Cojuangco's unwavering passion as a sports patron and as the "Godfather of Philippine Basketball" who served as the force behind the success and triumph of many basketball teams, both amateur and professional players, in local and international events. "Mr. President, for someone whose first real ambition is to become an air force pilot, Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco, Jr. ended up truly flying high and leaving an important legacy, a lasting and positive mark in Philippine society. To paraphrase San Miguel's corporate slogan - He indeed made our world so much better. His passing is a great loss to our country," Revilla said.