Press Release

August 3, 2020 Senate adopts resolution commending Hungarian envoy The Senate today adopted a resolution commending outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary József Bencze for his invaluable work as envoy of the Republic of Hungary to the Philippines that strengthened Hungary-Philippines relations. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri introduced Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 478 which was adopted by the chamber taking into consideration SRN 479 authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros, Leila de Lima and Panfilo Lacson. Zubiri, in his sponsorship speech, said Bencze started his term in December 2016 after he presented his Letter of Credence as Ambassador of Hungary to the Philippines to President Rodrigo Duterte. By March 2017, Hungary reopened its Embassy in Manila, after 21 years of absence in the country. He said Bencze was instrumental in strengthening the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Hungary. According to Zubiri, it was also during Bencze tenure that the Philippines-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Association, which was created in 2000, was re-launched and even expanded its membership. He said the Hungarian ambassador witnessed the signing of the Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Philippines and Hungary which established a Joint Economic Commission to promote the expansion and diversification of mutually advantageous economic cooperation activities. The Republic of Hungary, Zubiri said, has extended humanitarian assistance to the Philippines at various times and shared expertise in developing technologies and techniques in water management when our country was facing a water crisis and send financial aid to victims of the bombing of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu. "As ambassador Jószef Bencze's duty in the Philippines draws to an end, we would like to commend him for being instrumental in strengthening and reinvigorating the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Hungary, the reopening of the Hungarian Embassy in Manila, and the cooperation of the two countries in many spheres," Zuburi said. Prior to his assignment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Hungary to the Philippines, Bencze served as Ambassador to the Republic of Macedonia (2011), Senior High Counsellor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010), High Commissioner at the National Police Headquarters (2007--2010), Lieutenant General since 15 July 2007, Director-General for Enforcement at the National Headquarters of the Customs and Finance Guard (1997--2007), High Counsellor at the Office of the Prime Minister (1995--1997), and Mayor of the Local Government of Farr-nos Village (1990-1991).