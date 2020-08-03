Press Release

August 3, 2020 Senate adopts resolution expressing condolences to family of business tycoon Danding Cojuangco The Senate today adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of Eduardo "Danding" Murphy Cojuangco, Jr. who succumbed to pneumonia at the age of 85 last June 16, 2020. Senate Resolution No. 449, authored by Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., was adopted in consideration of Senate Resolution Nos. 458 and 450, introduced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri respectively. Born in Paniqui, Tarlac on June 10,1935, Cojuangco was the former chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the San Miguel Corporation, a philanthropist, banker, sports patron, former Philippine Ambassador, former Governor of Tarlac, former Representative of the 1st District of Tarlac and businessman. "The passing of Eduardo "Danding" Murphy Cojuangco was a shock to me. There was no inkling whatsoever, no premonition that he was bidding a permanent good bye. Like all sudden events, I was in a disbelief mode when I heard of it but the truth has a way of confronting us but we eventually succumb and accept the reality of its message," Sotto said. Though Cojuangco was associated with the biggest food conglomerate in the country, Sotto said he never forgot the "small ones" in his company, his province and his country. He said Cojuangco's love for his co-workers and his countrymen in time of covid-19 pandemic inspired the kind of caring response that San Miguel Corp. has implemented to alleviate the plight of the people. Sotto said Cojuangco was a "man of all seasons" who had great management skills in leading different corporations. He said Cojuango also founded the political party Nationalist People's Coaltion (NPC) in 1992 under which he ran in the presidential race in the same year where he placed third behind eventual winner Fidel Ramos and runner-up Miriam Defensor Santiago. Sotto said Cojuangco was also a sports advocate who supported the Philippine National Basketball Team which won the gold in the 1981 and 1985 Southeast Asian Games, the 1982 Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) Juniors Championship and the 1985 ABC Championship, and the Philippine National Equestrian Team which won medals in the 2002 Busan Asian Games. A staunch believer that education was the best way to alleviate poverty, Cojuangco launched in 2010 Project FREE (Flagships to Reach Educational Excellence) through the Eduardo Cojuangco Foundation (ECF) to enable qualified scholar-teachers to obtain their master and doctoral degrees in education to upgrade their credentials and enhance their knowledge and skills, Sotto narrated. "The untimely demise of "a man for all seasons", who have touched the lives of millions of Filipinos all over the country through his philanthropic deeds and love of sports, is a great loss to his family and the country as well," Sotto said. For his part, Zubiri said Cojuangco contributed greatly to the country's socioeconomic landscape with the opportunities his corporations opened to the Filipino people, not only through direct employment but also through the creation of sub-economies, which provided income to suppliers, distributors and retailers, among others. "His passing is a great loss not only to his bereaved family and the business sector but to the entire Filipino nation as well," Zubiri said. Revilla said Cojuangco's death was a great loss not only to the people but also the nation. "His successes, undeniable influence and significant contribution in the fields of business, politics, sports, and public service left a lasting and positive mark in Philippine history and society. Let it be resolved by the Senate to express its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of Danding M. Cojuangco Jr." Revilla said.