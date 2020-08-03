DESPITE PERSONAL OPPOSITION AND QUESTION OF TIMELINESS, GORDON READY TO CONDUCT HEARINGS ON DEATH PENALTY AND SPONSOR COMMITTEE REPORT WHATEVER THE OUTCOME

While it may be ill-timed with the country still engaged on a war against the Coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID - 19, Senator Richard J. Gordon assured that he will fairly conduct hearings on proposed bills seeking for the restoration of capital punishment in the country.

Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, added that he would also sponsor in the plenary, the committee report after conducting hearings even if he, himself, is against the death penalty.

"I am the chairman of the committee; I will chair fairly. Makikita nyo sa akin lahat tatawagin ko. Pero eto sasabihin ko, unang-una is it timely? 'Yung death penalty ba ibig sabihin nun busy tayo araw-araw, imbes na nagbabakuna, papatay tayo? Kung halimbawa makapasa, iisponsoran ko at magdedebate tayo," he said.

Gordon questioned anew the need to restore the death penalty, which had been abolished by many countries in the world, when it has not proven to be a deterrent for crimes and its implementation could be prone to abuse.

"Sa buong mundo halos lahat ayaw na ng death penalty. America may death penalty, bihirang bihira ang napapatay. Lahat ng tatamaan ng death penalty dapat mabilis. E papaano kapag nagkamali ka? Mas maganda siguro kung ipa-punish mo sila. Kaya nag-file ako ng bill na yung mga nasa maximum, i-separate sila. Nakahiwalay sa lahat ng population para mababantayan sila. Dapat talaga may ginagawa silang hard labor, dapat mapaparusahan sila. Kapag sila pinatay mo na, makakalimutan na, uulit na naman ang tao. Hindi naman nadadala ang tao e," he said.

What the public should clamour for, according to the Justice Committee chairman, is for authorities to perform their duty of protecting the people and preserving peace and order by putting a stop to the unabated killings.

"Pero kung pag-iisipan mong mabuti, talaga bang mapipigil ang mga yan? Ang dapat natin isigaw, bakit hindi ninyo naso-solve yung kaso? Katulad nung pagpatay kay Dr. Roland Cortez, the silence is deafening. Bakit hindi nyo napo-proteksyunan ang tao? Protect and Preserve kayo ng tao pero bakit hindi naman naso-solve?" he pointed out.

"Bakit hindi sila magtestigo para malaman natin at makulong yang mga yan. Bakit kayo natatakot? E ang kailangan talaga ang demokrasya nabubuhay yan, kung aktibo ang tao. Kung aktibo ang tao, lahat ng katiwalian, lahat ng mga kabuktutan, malalaman. E tahimik ang tao. Talagang, no tyrants where there are no slaves. Magpapa-alipin tayo sa mga tyrannical rule," Gordon added.