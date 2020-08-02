Press Release

August 2, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATOR CYNTHIA VILLAR GOVERNMENT leaders need to work harder to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the economy, the health sector and the people. Stressing her earlier statements were NOT aimed at medical frontliners who have called for a two-week break and proposed that Metro Manila revert to enhanced community quarantine, Senator Cynthia Villar said, "We have to work harder and better, but I am not referring in particular to the medical workers--our frontliners. We are referring to all of us and DOH and Philhealth in particular. There is so much room for improvement in the government's response to curb the transmission of the disease." "Alam ko po ang sakripisyong ginagawa ng ating mga health frontliners. Buhay nila ang nakataya sa ginagawa nilang pag-aalaga sa ating mga kababayan na nagkaroon "We in Congress have just passed the Bayanihan package 2, after intense debates, to provide health and financial support to the people. The government's economic team will have to work harder to raise the money to fund the package; the Task Force and the LGUs will have to work harder in trying to trace and manage movements of people and businesses to prevent more infections, and at the same time, be mindful of the people's desire to earn a living." Senator Villar also called on every individual to follow the health protocols imposed by the health experts. "We all want to be safe and COVID-free. All of us are doing a difficult balancing act to keep people safe and alive. We all need to keep our jobs, the economy, to do our respective roles to sustain this. All of us have to work harder and better.