AS PH COVID-19 CASES BREACH 100K, SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS IS SET TO PRESENT A 'MORE HUMANE AND HEALTH-HEAVY' ALTERNATIVE TO THE GOVERNMENT'S MILITARISTIC PANDEMIC RESPONSE

*Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros

We cannot, in good conscience, still discuss the reimposition of the death penalty when we've just breached 100,000 COVID-19 cases today. Death penalty debates must take a back seat as we instead prioritize discussing ways of defeating and recovering from this pandemic. Focus dapat nating mabuhay ang tao, hindi ang pagpatay.

Sa Senate session bukas ng hapon, mag-pe-presenta ako ng isang medikal at makataong 'Roadmap to Recovery' bunga ng mga konsultasyon sa mga medical experts, public health specialists at mga batayang sektor. I will also be presenting a legislative package for economic recovery. This will be our proposed alternative to the government's militaristic response that is apparently ineffective in managing the pandemic.

My privilege speech can be viewed tomorrow at around 3PM via Facebook live (fb.com/hontiverosrisa) or Senate livestream (www.youtube.com/user/SenatePhilippines).