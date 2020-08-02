Press Release

August 2, 2020 Bong Go: 'Availability, accessibility and affordability of vaccines for the poor must be properly planned' Lastly, Go reiterated his call urging the health department and other concerned agencies to prepare a national COVID-19 vaccine program in order to ensure the accessibility and affordability of the vaccine, once it is made available, even to the poorest of the poor and, most especially, to the vulnerable sectors. "Huwag sana pabayaan ang mga mahihirap. Paghandaan na natin ngayon palang. Magtabi na tayo ng budget para masigurong kakayanin ng gobyerno na matulungan ang pinaka-nangangailangan. Magkaroon po tayo ng plano kung saan dapat pantay-pantay at hindi lang ang mga may kaya sa buhay ang makakakuha," he urged. Go stressed that once a vaccine is available, no one should be left behind when it comes to access. He added that the most vulnerable sectors must be prioritized. "Unahin dapat yung mga mahihirap na nangangailangan ng vaccine pero walang kakayahan na makabili nito. Dapat siguraduhing maging available, accessible at affordable ito sa lahat. Dapat pantay-pantay," he said. President Rodrigo Duterte, in his recent address to the people on July 31, said that the Philippines would likely get COVID-19 vaccines first from China, as he noted that developments of different vaccines are also underway. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III also said that the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) will help in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. Dominguez explained that the country may need to vaccinate for free a minimum of 20 million people. "If one to two shots are needed, that is around 40 million doses and at around $10 per dose, that is $400 M or P20 B," according to the finance secretary who added that the economy is already beginning to recover from its lowest point last April to May, Inflation is within target and the Philippines is enjoying the strongest currency in the region. In addition to the P20 billion that the Finance Department is setting aside to procure COVID-19 vaccines to cover 20 million of our people, Go is also pushing for additional funds for the purchase of needed vaccines once it is made available. "Ito ay upang mas marami pang mga kababayan natin, lalo na ang mga pinaka-nangangailangan, ang mabibigyan ng libreng bakuna. Ito ay alinsunod din sa nais ni Pangulong Duterte na unang mabigyan ng bakuna ang mga poorest of the poor and other vulnerable sectors," Go said.