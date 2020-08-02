Bong Go encourages IATF: consult and involve more subject-matter experts

Meanwhile, Go also encouraged the IATF to consult more subject-matter experts from various fields and involve groups who are willing to share their expertise. He emphasized that a whole-of-nation approach is needed to overcome the ongoing crisis.

"Bukas po tayo sa mga suggestions mula sa mga doktor, ekonomista, at iba pa dahil marami naman pong gustong tumulong. Pakinggan po natin ang mga hinaing ng iba't ibang grupo tulad nitong mga nasa medical community," he stressed, adding that as an elected representative of the people, he will continue to engage with various sectors and assure them that their voices will be heard by the government.

Regarding the suggestions of some groups that there is a need to revert back to an Enhanced Community Quarantine, Go said that the officials must balance various national interests and consider the capability of the government to provide assistance to the poorest of the poor and other vulnerable sectors.

"Wala naman pong may gusto na bumalik tayo ulit sa ECQ pero kung hindi po tayo magtutulungan, mapipilitan po na higpitan muli ang mga patakaran para mapigilan ang lalong pagkalat ng sakit. Ikonsidera rin natin kung kaya pa ng ating pondo at kung may maibibigay pa ba tayong ayuda kung sakaling kailanganin nating patigilin muli sa trabaho ang mga tao at magsara nanaman ang mga negosyo," Go explained.