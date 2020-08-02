Go urges IATF to strictly implement guidelines; reminds public: 'your cooperation can save lives'

Meanwhile, Go appealed to the IATF and the NTF to strictly implement necessary measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. In particular, he recommended that local government units must intensify the localized lockdown strategy and the implementation of the Oplan Kalinga to help health workers trace COVID-19 cases.

"We should also strictly enforce guidelines for minimum health standards and provide free masks for the poor, " Go said, adding that "buying locally-made masks can save or even create jobs, while providing the right kind of masks to those who cannot afford their own will help save lives."

"Kahit gustuhin man nating tuluyang magbukas na ang ating ekonomiya, paigtingin pa muna natin lalo ang mga patakaran na kailangan upang maprotektahan ang mga tao. Buhay at kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino ang dapat nating palaging unahin," he stressed further.

Go made an appeal to the general public to cooperate and strictly follow health and safety protocols keeping in mind that compliance can save lives and that "the fight against this pandemic begins in us and in our homes. It all starts by properly wearing the right face masks, observing physical distancing and proper hygiene, and avoiding non-essential travels."

"Gusto na natin matapos ang krisis na ito. Pero hindi po ito matatapos kung hindi tayo magmamalasakit sa ating kapwa. Kung hindi naman kailangan, huwag na po tayo gumala at iwasan nating magkumpol-kumpol sa pampublikong lugar. Kung may kailangang bilhin, mas mabuting isang tao nalang ang lumabas para mabawasan ang posibilidad na magkahawahan at para rin maprotektahan pa ang ibang kasamahan sa bahay," he said.

"Bagamat dahan-dahang binubuksan ang ekonomiya, huwag po muna tayo magkumpyansa. Alalahanin natin palagi na sa bawat paglabag sa mga patakaran, buhay ng kapwa ang nakokompromiso dito," he added.