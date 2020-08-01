Cory was a symbol of hope in times of crisis - Pangilinan

ELEVEN years after President Corazon Aquino's passing, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan recalled how the late President was a symbol for hope in times of crisis.

"Over 30 years ago we were facing a grave political and societal crisis, one we overcame only through uniting in People Power. President Cory was the light that shone in that darkness. Hindi natin mapigilang alalahanin ito ngayong kinakaharap natin ang pinakamalalang krisis ng ating henerasyon," Pangilinan said.

"Sa taongbayang nanindigan kumuha ng lakas sa Cory. Hindi sa militar ni Marcos, hindi sa dami ng mga trapong pulitiko na loyalista ng diktador, hindi sa media na kontrolado at hawak sa leeg ng rehimen. Sa kanyang pananalig sa Diyos at sa taongbayang kumilos at nanindigan siya sumandal at humugot ng tapang at lakas sa panahon ng matinding krisis," he added.

A student-activist during martial law and eventually elected as the first UP Student Regent with voting power after EDSA, Pangilinan stressed the parellels between that time and now.

"The economy was badly depleted. Hundreds were killed. Corruption ran rampant. ABS-CBN was shut down. Press freedom was curtailed. It was a crisis of democracy. Those were the concerns President Cory had to face upon assuming Presidency, one she faced with courage and dignity. The only difference is that, at present, we're facing a pandemic on top of it all," Pangilinan said.

"Sa kalaban natin ngayon, ang kailangan ay maayos na sistema, malinaw na pagdedesisyon, pakikinig sa mga eksperto. Walang mangyayari sa atin kung patuloy na mamumuno ang mga nagdedesisyon ngayon," he said.

President Duterte only yesterday announced the extension of a General Community Quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Today, however, over 40 medical societies called for the implementation of an Enhanced Community Quarantine to allow for frontline medical workers to be given respite from the onslaught of COVID cases in hospitals.

"Pakinggan ang ating mga frontliner dahil sila ang tunay na 'sundalo' laban sa pandemyang ito. Kaisa ng ating mga eksperto, nanawagan kami sa ating pamahalaan na dinggin ang kanilang hiling na magpatupad muna ng ECQ. Marapat lamang na ang pamahalaan ang mag-adjust sa katotohanan," Pangilinan said.

The Philippines yesterday reported a record-high 4,063 cases, the first time the country breached 4,000 cases in a day.

The Philippines now has 93,354 reported COVID cases.