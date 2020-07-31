A gov't which can't handle the truth can cause mass casualties

I will not rush to conclude that these are doctored data. What I would ask of them is a better explanation of the methodology used. And a breakdown, per town, so it will give us a high-resolution picture.

Let academics vet and validate it for our enlightenment, to confirm if the science is solid. We urgently need this third-party review.

Truth is as important as testing, tracing and treatment in fighting the pandemic. Reality cannot be altered by changing the formula just to arrive at a certain conclusion.

How many times have we been told that people died because one patient lied? The same honesty is demanded of government because one that can't handle the truth can cause mass casualties.

Mayroon nga bang mass recovery o mas maraming nagkakasakit, mas maraming ICU beds ang okupado, mas maraming ER ang puno, mas maraming health workers ang nahahawa?