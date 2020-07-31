Press Release

July 31, 2020 Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on media queries re President's optimism on vaccine and other vaccine-related pronouncements: "Before we even begin to take the President's plan seriously, he should fire Duque. His proposals to address COVID rings hollow and empty when he condones incompetence and corruption and when his team continues to miss their targets for mass testing, contact tracing, and treatment, and in doing so has miserably failed to stop the spread of the disease -- now surpassing China's official numbers."