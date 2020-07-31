On Corruption at PhilHealth: Mafia Back with a Vengeance

We have witnesses who are willing to testify and detail the pervasive and deep-rooted corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

At the outset, I can say that this new Senate investigation will reveal the same cast of characters, or at least a number of them, that we already exposed in a Senate inquiry in August last year after my "PhilHealth and the Department of Wealth" privilege speech on July 29, 2019.

I would say, the syndicate is back with a vengeance - or at least its core group has never left.

It is revolting to see the PhilHealth mafia very much active and still in control of the already depleted resources of agency, made worse by blatant manipulation of its financial statements. They must have mastered the art of influence peddling as they seem to continue to gain access to the "corridors of power."