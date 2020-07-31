Press Release

July 31, 2020 STATEMENT OF SEN. NANCY BINAY

on the government's free Covid-19 vaccination program Di dapat naka-angkla sa pagkakaroon lang ng bakuna ang mga hakbang ng gobyerno sa pagtugon sa pandemya. When it comes to vaccines, government must take the right approach to public health safety, and provide the highest degree of prudence. Although it is very encouraging to know that there are vaccines being developed, the public need more information as to how these work and respond, and the potential risks they may have. The DOH should learn from the Dengvaxia experience--otherwise, the consequences can be more dangerous than the virus. Isang bahagi lamang ang bakuna sa pagpapatibay ng ating public health ecosystem--pagdating sa prevention, mas mahalaga pa rin ang pagpapatupad ng sensible, basic health protocols tulad ng social distancing, pagsusuot ng face mask, at paghuhugas ng kamay.