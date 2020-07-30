Press Release

July 30, 2020 Bong Go's office continues to provide aid to fire victims in four cities under strict health protocols; distributes bicycles to promote sustainable mode of transportation amid pandemic Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go continues to help those who are in need of assistance while strictly observing proper health and safety protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. The Senator, through his office, distributed aid on Thursday, July 23, to 26 families who were affected by the fire incident that ravaged properties and had one casualty in Astek Block 3 in San Joaquin, Pasig City. His staff provided immediate relief, such as food and financial assistance. The team also distributed face masks and medicines and gave away bicycles to select beneficiaries. The distribution of assistance by the Senator's team strictly followed health and safety protocols imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Senator also took the initiative to provide fire victims a healthier and sustainable mode of transportation---bicycles. Go has earlier expressed his support for using bicycles as an alternative mode of transportation, especially at a time when public transportation is limited in many places in the country. In his speech on the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking held on July 16, Go said, "I have strongly been advocating for the use of bicycles these days. Matagal ko na rin pong hinihikayat ang ating mga kababayan na gumamit nalang po ng bisikleta para sa kanilang pang-araw araw na commute." He added, "And, in fact, doon po sa mga nasunugan, tinatanong ko sila, hirap po sila... they're having a hard time po sa transportation in going to their respective na trabaho po nila, so sabi ko, I encourage them to use bicycles. Minsan po namimigay po ako ng bisikleta sa kanila." The same set of assistance was also provided to the fire victims in earlier fire visits. His office personnel visited Bernsite Sitio Lambac 2 of Brgy. San Juan in Taytay, Rizal on July 22 wherein 72 families received help after a fire incident last July 18. Earlier, the team also went to Brgy. San Pascual in Obando, Bulacan on July 18 where thirteen families comprised of 52 individuals benefitted, and Brgy. 649 Gasangan Area in Baseco Compound, Manila on July 21 with 143 families, composed of 549 individuals, left homeless were provided. Government agencies also provided aid to the fire victims, particularly the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Trade and Industry. Local government officials were also present in each visit. "Walang tinitingnang oras o panahon ang pagtulong sa kapwa, lalong lalo na sa panahon ng pandemyang ito. Lagi kong sinasabi noon na kahit maging Senador man ako, kahit anong oras at pagkakataon, kapag kailangan ako ng aking mga kababayan, tutulong agad ako," Go said. "Kahit ngayon na may kinakaharap na krisis, mas dapat pa nating dagdagan ang ating tulong sa kapwa lalo na ang mga nawalan ng bahay," the Senator added. The Senator previously urged the national government to also provide proper face masks for the poor and to those who cannot afford. Go also urged the government to enforce a stronger face mask-wearing policy in the country. "Let us make this a discipline among all Filipinos as we continue our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. I am urging the government to use its resources to provide face masks, especially to the poor. Importante po ang mga mahihirap na 'di makabili ng mask, ito ang gawan nila ng paraan," he mentioned in his previous statements. Go also said that government must prioritize buying locally-made masks to save jobs, and provide it to those who cannot afford to buy their own masks to help save lives. "Tulungan rin nating makaahon ang mga lokal na industriya, tulad ng mga mananahi at mga nagbebenta ng raw materials na magagamit sa paggawa ng face masks. Kung mapapalakas natin ang local production ng face masks, mabibigyan natin ng livelihood ang mga tao, lalo na yung mga nawalan ng trabaho, at mas mapoprotektahan natin ang ating mga kababayan mula sa sakit," he earlier said. Meanwhile, the Senator reiterated again the need to pass the Senate Bill 204 or the Fire Protection Modernization Bill to institutionalize the modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection. "Masakit ang mawalan ng bahay at mahal sa buhay. Ako po mismo ay saksi sa hinagpis na nararamdaman ng ating mga kababayan na biktima ng mga sunog. Buwan-buwan, bago ang pandemya, ilang insidente ng sunog ang aking binibisita sa iba't ibang panig ng bansa upang makapagbigay ng tulong sa mga kababayan nating nabiktima nito," Go said.