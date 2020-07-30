STATEMENT ON THE STUDY OF A NUCLEAR ENERGY PROGRAM (EO 116)

Transparency should be the guiding post from day one on the conduct of the study for the possible adoption of nuclear power in our energy mix.

Nuclear power is a very risky business. The world is always in constant debate on the adoption of nuclear power because of its inherent risk to public welfare. Moreover, it is an energy source that is very complicated and demands high-level knowledge to fully maximize it's utilization without sacrificing public safety.

The conduct of this study should proceed with utmost transparency to the public in every step of the way. The public should be well-informed on the inherent risk and the potential of nuclear power. Only an open and free discussion of this technology will deepen the comprehension of the public.