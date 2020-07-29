Press Release

July 29, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PRESIDENT DUTERTE'S DEFEATIST STANCE ON THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA Imbes na palakasin ang loob ng bansa at ng mga Pilipino para ipaglaban ang Pinas, mukhang iniwan na tayo sa ere ng Presidente. May labing-apat na Pilipinong mangingisda na hindi parin nahahanap. Ang mga mangingisda ng Gem-Ver ay lubog na sa utang dahil sa pagpapaayos ng nasira nilang barko. At ang masasabi lang ng presidente, inutil siya? Baka nga tama siya, pero nakakadismaya. We need a leader who can stand up to bullies and speak up for the Filipino people. By admitting he is "inutil," the president is negotiating from a position of weakness. This is not good for the alliance building we should be doing in the region in order to assert our sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea. Hindi kailangang mapunta sa giyera ang pag-giit ng ating soberanya. Nagagawa ito ng ibang bansa sa pamamagitan ng diplomasya at pulitika, bakit tayo hindi? Maritime and international law experts have repeatedly said that creating a stronger international network is the best way to put our foot down with China. The international community has already rejected China's preposterous maritime claims, but it seems that the President is more concerned about his personal ties with China. Foreign policy is often said to be an extension of a leaders' relationships with other heads of state, so it's becoming clear where the President's loyalty lies. Marami tayong kakampi pero parang mas importante sa Presidente ang Tsina kesa sa sarili niyang bansa. Nonetheless, other officials of the Philippine government as well as civil society and the private sector should not let this hamper our calls, initiatives, and actions that assert our right to our own territories. The President is only one man and his personal views, especially when they undermine national sovereignty, do not represent those of the entire country. Atin ang Pinas, ngayon at magpakailanman.