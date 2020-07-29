Press Release

July 29, 2020 SONA highlights enhanced campaign against illegal drugs, terrorism, corruption and criminality; Bong Go expresses support to PRRD's push for reimposition of death penalty Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go has expressed his continued support to President Rodrigo Duterte as the latter repeated his stance on the reimposition of the death penalty for heinous crimes involving illegal drugs during the latter' State of the Nation Address held on July 27. "Buo ang aking suporta sa muling pagbanggit ni Pangulong Duterte na talakayin ang pagbalik ng death penalty para sa mga heinous crimes involving illegal drugs," Go said. "Mas palalakasin pa po natin ang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga at iba pang salot sa lipunan. As the President said, freedom from illegal drugs, terrorism, corruption and criminality is, in itself, a human right," Go reiterated. The President, in his fifth SONA, reiterated his desire for the swift passage of a law reviving the death penalty by lethal injection for crimes specified under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. "This law will not only help us deter criminality but also save our children from the dangers posed by illegal and dangerous drugs," the President added emphasizing that dealers and purveyors have continued their activities amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. The President also explained that the amount of illegal drugs seized in police operations have valued in millions of pesos and "speak volumes of the enormity and weight of the problem that we bear." Go has filed Senate Bill No. 207 last year, seeking to amend Republic Act 9346, which abolished the death penalty as punishment in the Philippines, by reimposing the capital punishment for heinous crimes involving illegal drugs and plunder. In the explanatory note of the bill, Go explained that "the proliferation of heinous crimes ignited the call for a tough and definitive stance against crimes that have plagued the security and development of the nation." The bill also emphasized that illegal and dangerous drugs have been a recurring cause of suffering for families and individuals in the country, and that there is no question that this societal problem can destroy the basic institution of the family. Meanwhile, Go also commended President Duterte for assuring the public that this administration will continue to fight corruption and hold accountable those who have taken advantage of the fear and confusion brought by the health crisis. "Tulad ng sabi ng Pangulo, panahon po ito para magmalasakit at magkaisa. Hindi po tayo papayag na may mga taong nanlalamang at nang-aabuso sa kapwa lalo na sa panahon na naghihirap ang ating mga kababayan," Go stressed. "Those who steal funds intended for the people in these trying times, those who make money from donations, those who sell overpriced medicines and medical supplies while the health sector is in crisis, makonsensya naman kayo. Darating ang panahon na mananagot kayo at mabubulok kayo sa kulungan o sa impiyerno," Go added. The Senator also commended the government's efforts in ensuring peace and stability in the region. He reiterated the President's stand that by pursuing an independent foreign policy, the Philippines is able to claim its rightful place in the community of sovereign states. Go echoed the President's appeal to the people during the SONA for cooperation amidst these trying times. The Senator emphasized the need to have faith in the government in order to achieve what is best for the country and the Filipino people. "Magtiwala lang po kayo at makipagtulungan sa gobyernong nagmamalasakit sa inyo palagi. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo at uunahin po namin ang interes, kapakanan at buhay ninyo. Sama-sama po nating malalampasan ang mga pagsubok na ito sa hangaring mabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan ang bawat Pilipino," he ended.