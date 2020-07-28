PH Senate passes 'Bayanihan to Recover as One Act' on third and final reading including the amendments pushed by Sen. Revilla

With 22 affirmative votes and one negative vote, the Senate of the Philippines has passed on third and final reading S. No. 1564, the "Bayanihan to Recover as One Act" which includes amendments inserted by Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr.

Sen. Revilla's amendments inserted in the final version of S. No. 1564 include the provision of an emergency subsidy to affected low income households in areas under enhanced community quarantine and to households with returned Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW's); provision of one month emergency subsidy to low income households who are qualified but were not given subsidy as mandated under Section 4c of the Republic Act No. 11469; and provision of COVID-19 special risk allowance for all public health workers on a monthly basis for every month that they have been serving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran legislator also explained that his affirmative vote for the proposed measure is based on the Filipinos dire need of more government assistance given the prevailing circumstances and limited resources of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Alam at dama natin ang kanilang pangangailangan, at matutugunan ng panukalang ito ang mga iyon," Revilla said.