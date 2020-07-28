Press Release

July 28, 2020 On the President's 'Threat' to Telcos to Shape Up

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/07/28/on-the-presidents-threat-to-telcos-to-shape-up/ This kind of "threat" worked in the past: Mighty's P40-billion tax settlement; Philippine Airlines' settling a P6-billion obligation to the government; the Mile Long property taken over by government; and the rehabilitation of Boracay, to name a few cases that did not need to undergo lengthy and expensive court litigations - and I would say has therefore served its purpose, rightly or wrongly. Whether the government takeover of telcos is justified and compliant with the provisions of the Constitution, given the circumstances, is another matter altogether, however. Having said that, telcos should treat the President's pronouncement as a wake-up call to improve their services to the public, as one thing in the President's statement on the issue is certain and true: that our country's telecommunications services pale in comparison with our neighbors and with other jurisdictions in terms of speed and efficiency. But what the President failed to issue is a similar warning to some local government unit executives who extort money from the telcos in exchange for permits and licenses as well as "protection" from delays in the construction of such facilities, especially in areas where the presence of armed groups like the CPP-NPA is strong.