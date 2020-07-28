Senator Risa Hontiveros on the President's attacks against

Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon

Instead of inspiring hope and presenting a cohesive plan to the Filipino people in the middle of a crisis, the President used his State of the Nation Address to rant about his personal grudge against the media and assail his critics including Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon.

Clearly, walang plano para sa taumbayan. These so-called attacks against the oligarchy are yet another distraction from the lack of leadership in handling this crisis. Walang na-dismantle na oligarkiya; mas may mga pinaboran lang at bagong itinatag. And unlike the President, hindi kabilang si Senator Drilon sa anumang political dynasty.

Sana, 'di kagaya ng talumpati kahapon, magkaroon na ng focus ang gobyerno sa pagtugon sa pandemya.