July 27, 2020 Part 1 Transcript of Press Briefing with Senate President Sotto III and Sen. Bong Go Cely Bueno: Good morning everyone! Welcome to our first press briefing via Webex. This is part of the new normal and to answer the questions from the Senate media, aside from Senate President Sotto, later we are expecting Sen. Grace Poe, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go and Sen. Francis Tolentino. Let me ask first Sen. Sotto, sir considering the situation of our country now, the Covid cases continue to increase, it is now more than 80,000 plus the impact ng Covid pandemic sa ating economy, napaka challenging po ba ngayon sa mga lawmakers ngayong bumalik na kayo ng session? Paano kayo makakatulong to address these very difficult situations? SP Sotto: As I said earlier, in my address, in my initial address for the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress, the Senate will be ready to handle any legislation that will help, relieve the problem of Covid-19. Whether it be on the issues of health, economy, order and we're starting with passing on 3rd reading tomorrow the Bayanihan 2. As a matter of fact, we almost did it kanina, except that it was not part of the agenda. So we can do it tomorrow. So aside from that, of course we are ready to take up the other important pieces of legislation that will stimulate the economy and that will address on health. Yung ARISE is one priority, it is the Acceleration, Recovery, Investment Stimulus for the Economy and then also the financial institutions strategic transfer, lahat ito sa ngayon ang focus talaga ng karamihan ng legislation ng mga senador and I'm sure the entire Congress is towards the helping the country recover and relieve ourselves from the problem of Covid 19. Yung pandemic talagang kailangan i-address natin. It's a priority. It's a top priority. That's about it. Q: But it sir it doesn't mean na ise-set aside yung pag i-investigate ng Senate sa mga controversial issues kahit ang focus nyo yung mga legislation regarding Covid pandemic? SP Sotto: Oo naman, we have over 30 committees and very capable enough to handle all these issues like for example the issue on PhilHealth, the issue on BuCor, lahat ito matatalakay pa rin, hindi mawawala yung imbestigasyon ng Senado at mga hearings na kailangan. Pati yung mga bills na naka pending sa amin na kailangan pa ring mag hearing, whether it is associated to issue of the pandemic or the economy, we will still take it up. Kaya lang leading the pack will be those pieces of legislation that are centered on the pandemic and the economy. Q: Opening of session kanina maraming first, how was your experience? SP Sotto: I was very glad na karamihan ng mga kasama natin, they took it upon themselves to be physically present. There were 17 here, they were willing to attend physically. Meron din 6 na hindi naka attend, for one reason or another, pero given the situation that we are in, I was very glad to see them kasi yung pati mga ritual namin ginawa pa rin namin. Hindi nagbago ang ika nga eh pamamaraan at saka yung mga ugali ng Senado. The tradition is very important in the Senate. Ako naman ay masaya sa opening namin kanina. Q: Opening ng Senate parang reunion pero kanina parang medyo tahimik lang... SP Sotto: Totoo yun. Medyo mas bawas yung ika nga kasiyahan na nagaganap nung mga nakaraang taon. But then again, we have to ride with the times, dib a? May social distancing, kahit nung nasa lounge kami bago kami pumasok medyo nag iingat muna sa social distancing kahit kami naka mask nag-uusap. If you noticed kahit nung nagpa picture-taking na, hiwa-hiwalay pa rin. And then there was one shot na sabi namin pwede alis muna yung mask, mabilis lang, pagkatapos nun balik agad. Everybody was playing safe. Iba na yung we follow the protocols. It's like setting a good example for our countrymen, mga kababayan natin, nakikita nila na tayo ay nag-iingat dapat sila'y mag-ingat mabuti. Q: May schedule na on PhilHealth investigation...? SP Sotto: I'll just talk to the other officers within the day and perhaps the soonest possible time na pwede kaming...after tomorrow pa kasi tomorrow pa ifi-first reading yun eh. So by tomorrow evening I will have a very good idea on what day namin itatawag yung hearing. And I will of course, as best as possible, physically present yung mga iimbitahin natin. Pwede naman na naka social distancing dito sa amin, nakita nyo naman yung mga paraan na ginawa, the Secretariat has been very diligent in putting up the partitions. Hindi lang dyan huh, even in the lounge, the partitions are there. Maliwanag yun. Kaya we'll to keep everybody safe. Q: is it doable this week yung hearing sa PhilHealth? SP Sotto: The earliest possible that we can do that would be Friday. Kung masikip masyado pati pagpapadala ng mga imbistasyon, the best would be Monday, Aug. 3. That would be the best date, Aug. 3. Q: How about the death of Bilibid inmates, ano plano doon? SP Sotto: We leave that to Sen. Gordon doon sa Blue Ribbon. That would be his decision, his call. Kasi itong sa Philhealth, because of the coverage, we have decided to present a resolution calling for the constitution of the Committee of the Whole and therefore pagkaganun dun ang main chairman will be the Senate President. So that's the reason I can tell you na yun ang mga dates na possible. I will issue the invitation. On parameters used to determine the credibility of Atty. Keith SP Sotto: Marami siyang binanggit na under investigation. Kase marami siyang nabanggit na mga under investigation (na mga issues against Philhealth) at aside from that maraming questions yung mga senador on philhealth na hanggang ngayon di pa nasasagot, tapos eto may lilitaw na ganito aba, baka blessings in disguise na makita na natin once and for all kung ano ang kasagutan doon sa mga tinatanong naming na problema sa philhealth na hangang ngayon ay hindi nasasagot at hindi pa nalilinawan. One more thing the investigation will not just be focusing on one witness, there will be 3 or 4 other witnesses and I am now receiving issues from different groups and different associations against the way Philhealth is being run. So we have to look into these, we have to look into all of these. On experts saying the passage anti-terror bill, approached on Covid-19 and ABS-CBN franchise issue has weaken the credibility of the President as a leader. SP Sotto: ... Tulad dun sa Anti-terror bill, hindi alam kung ano ang kinokontra nila lahat ng narinig kong sinsabi nila na kontra sila wala roon. at saka kailangang kailangan ng bansa... Buong mundo ang walang ganun, walang anti-terrorism na talagang tunay. Bakit makakasira kay Presidente yun? So I disagree with them. On appeal by other sectors about a unifying SONA. Will you also make the same appeal? SP Sotto: He is... the buck stops with him and when you have a President who has an approval and trust rating of 87%, what is there to unify? Wala naman President na makaka-100 percent, so I don't see... the important thing is that he is the President, the buck stops with him, he wants to do this and that as long as it's within the legal bounds of the Constitution so be it. On how will the new investigation on Philhealth will be different from the previous Senate investigation? SP Sotto: Kung matatandaan ko na tama ito, last time na pinag uusapan itobng mga issues ng Philhealth, puro alegasyon na walang ebidensya, ang inaasahan ko sa imbestigasyon ngayon ay makukumpleto ang ebidensya at saka ang imbestigasyon ay hind lang mace-center sa isa o dalawang issue kundi malawakan at yung mga nagrereklamo, ay nanawagan tayo ngayon na lumantad at ibigay sa amin ang iba pang ebidensya. So yung ang magiging kaibahan dyan at kung matibay ang ebidensiyang makikita natin, yung mga taong manangot ay pananagutin natin at nakaka-asa ako na ang Pangulo hindi niya pababayaan yun sigurado. Dahil last time if you will recall, nag revamp na ang Presidente diyan eh... Pero hindi ko alam kung may nakasuhan o wala, this time around let see. The evidence will dictate what the outcome will be. On whether the investigation will lead to indictment of corrupt officials? SP Sotto: Yes, hopefully. That is what we hope to achieve but again, that is not the main point of the investigation. The main point of the investigation as far as we are concerned and I am concerned is that the Philhealth law and the parameters given to Philhealth should be clearer. At saka mas makita natin kung papaano natin mapipigilan itong mga ganitong pangyayari at kung mai-sasabatas natin at mai-sasaayos natin yung batas na nag-create ng Philhealth upang hindi na maulit yung mga ganitong mga pangyayari at hindi nasasayang ang pera ng taongbayan, sapagkat pera nila ito. Kaya mahirap na hindi natin talakayin ito. This is something we cannot sweep under the rug. On whether the Senate leadership is willing to provide protection to Atty. Keith and others who are willing to testify SP Sotto: Yes, as always we will. (Question for Sen. Bong Go) On his position as Chairman of the Committee on Health on the issue. Sen. Bong Go: Naka ilang meeting na po kami ng Secretary Dominguez at Sec. Avisado tungkol dito dahil sabi nga nila yung pera po ng philhealth para sa UHC ay mahihirapan na po tayo sa susunod na taon. Yung pagpupulong sa Malakanyang para matulungan po sana na ang UHC na ma-fully implement lalong lalo na po sa panahon ng pandemya napakaimportante po na ma-implement po itong UHC, wala pong tatakbuhan an gating mga kababayan kundi itong Philhealth. Not only sa mga covid patients pati sa mga ibang kaso po malaki ang inaasahan ng taumabyan dito sa UHC. Pero problema tayo dahil sabi nga ni Sec. Dominguez wala na pong pera sa susunod na taon, meron pang problema na alleged corruption kaya ako hindi po ako papayag, kung totoo man ito, kung meron mang katiwalian dyan sa baba ay handa po tayong mag imbistiga. Nag usap na po kami ni SP Sotto, imbistigahan natin at alamin natin ano talaga ng totoong nangyari, pero last year po nagkaroon na tayo ng revamp dito. Si Pangulo, from top to bottom lahat po ng board members at pinalitan niya, so hindi tayo papayag na mayroon na namang katiwaliang mangyari, ni piso po dapat walang masayang na pera sa Philhealth, dapat managot ang dapat managot. On whether he recommended to the President to look into the appointments of Atty. Rodolfo Del Rosario and Roy Ferrer? Sen. Bong Go: Sa tingin ko nasa baba ang problema, kaya kahit ilang beses magpalit ang Pangulo ng mga board members diyan at ilang beses pa siya magpalit ng pangulo o ng CEO, eh kung sa baba naman yung problema at sa baba ang katiwalian at hindi nila kontrolado yung mga tao sa baba, ay wala pong mangyayari, so mahirap, mahirap talaga ng situation so I am open po sa imbistigasyon at alamin po. Mag co-convene po ang senado as a whole para imbistigahan po ang Philhealth sa ngayon naman po ay inatasan na ni Pangulong Duterte si Secretary Kitain para tignan po yung mga alleged corruption dahil mayroon nababanggit yung mga apat na board members yung mga kaka-appoint lang po na board members ng Philhealth may mga reklamo po sila ay dapat po itong sagutin, including po sa new appointee niya ay si Ma'am Susie Mercado I think nag-resign na din po.