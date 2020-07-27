Press Release

July 27, 2020 Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan reaction to SONA:

No change in COVID plans means economy to continue plunge, hunger & joblessness to persist "Sa gitna ng pinakamatinding krisis na kinakaharap ng bansa, hindi nabanggit ang kongkretong mga plano para matigil ang tuloy-tuloy na pagkalat ng COVID, mga planong maibsan ang gutom at kawalang-trabaho ng milyun-milyong mamamayan, at mga plano para tugunan ang mga hindi naabot na mga target para sa mass testing at contact tracing. Hindi nabanggit kung paano papabilisin ang pangalawang ayuda na hanggang ngayon di pa natatangggap. Hindi rin sinagot ang laganap na kurakot at katiwalian sa PhilHealth, mga overpriced na medical equipment. Dapat sana dahil sa katiwalian sa PhilHealth inanunsyo nya ang pagsibak kay Duque at mga opisyal ng PhilHealth. Dahil dito mukhang hindi pa rin matutugunan ang problema ng kumakalat pang COVID at yung kaugnay na pagbagsak ng ekonomiya." ** "Amidst the worst crisis the country is facing, not mentioned were the concrete plans to stop the continuing spread of COVID, plans to ease the hunger and unemployment of millions of our people, and plans to address missed targets for mass testing and contact tracing. Not mentioned was how to fast-track the distribution of the second tranche of ayuda that until now has not been received by many. Also not mentioned were the widespread irregularities and corruption in PhilHealth, and the overpriced medical equipment. With the corruption in PhilHealth, the removal of Duque and PhilHealth executives from office should have been announced. It seems that the problem of the still-spreading COVID and the subsequent economic collapse will not be solved."