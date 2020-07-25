Dispatch from Crame No. 859:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Move To Amend the Constitution Amid the Pandemic

7/25/20

Only those so corrupt and greedy could ever think of ripping off our Constitution via Charter Change when the entire country is a veritable ICU because of COVID-19.

Walang masosolusyunan ang pag-amyenda sa Konstitusyon sa kasalukuyang mga problema natin sa sakit, gutom, kawalan ng trabaho, at bumabagsak na ekonomiya, lalo kung hindi naman Saligang Batas ang problema, kundi itong mga akala mo sila ang batas!

Rurok ng kawalang-hiyaan na ipangako ang paglikha ng trabaho sa pag-amyenda ng Konstitusyon gayong may 11K na trabaho sa ABS-CBN pero pinatay n'yo, sa gitna pa ng pandemya at paghihikahos.

Sa halip na ang Konstitusyon, itong mga ganid sa puwesto at kapangyarihan ang dapat na inaamyendahan.

The long and short of any Cha-Cha move in the twilight years of the Duterte administration is nothing but a desperate attempt for power consolidation and extension.

We should not let this regime succeed in its dictatorial designs by tinkering with our Constitution for two important reasons: Duterte is a China puppet and his regime is extraordinarily corrupt, inept and murderous. It is a pathocracy, as I said a few days ago.

Hindi Konstitusyon ang may problema. Kapag sakim, korap at abusado sa kapangyarihan ang nakaupo, walang Konstitusyon o anumang batas na sasapat. Sa harap ng mga ganitong hakbang, lalo pa nating bantayan at tindigan ang ating demokrasya at mga karapatan. Tuloy ang laban!

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 859 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._859)