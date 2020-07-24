STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO On PhilHealth issues

Nakailang pagdinig na tayo ukol sa mga problema ng PhilHealth. Kahit noong hindi pa ako Senador ay isyu na ito. Enough is enough. I call on the PhilHealth leadership to put a stop to these issues of anomalies within its ranks. Once and for all, shape up or ship out!

Ngayon na nasa isang public health emergency ang bansa, mas lalong hindi natin mapapalampas ang patuloy na problema sa ahensyang dapat naniniguradong may universal healthcare access ang mga Pilipino. Sabi nga nila, "especially in times of crises, every single peso counts."

The President has already ordered a probe into these allegations of corruption within PhilHealth. I also fully support the calls for a Senate investigation on this matter.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and as co-chair of the Congressional Oversight Committee on the implementation of the UHC law, we have to ensure the prudent use of PhilHealth funds and guarantee that every Filipino family gets appropriate, accessible, affordable, and quality health services while being protected from financial burden due to sickness.

Pera po ng taumbayan yan. Ibalik dapat sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyong medikal. Ni piso ay hindi dapat manakaw o masayang.